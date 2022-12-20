Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.37

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.37 and traded as low as $9.06. Valeo shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 19,844 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Valeo from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Valeo from €25.00 ($26.60) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Valeo from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.00 ($19.15) in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valeo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

