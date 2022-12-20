Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 373,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,917,000 after purchasing an additional 222,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

