Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $119.71 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.20.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 27.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Valero Energy by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 408,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,650,000 after purchasing an additional 206,021 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.