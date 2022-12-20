VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.20

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.20 and traded as high as $23.32. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 20,299 shares traded.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 75.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 413,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 177,390 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 31,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

