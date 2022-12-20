Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.22

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and traded as high as $46.59. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund shares last traded at $46.52, with a volume of 1,898,329 shares traded.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 19.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.