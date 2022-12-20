Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.22

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and traded as high as $46.59. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund shares last traded at $46.52, with a volume of 1,898,329 shares traded.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
