Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Shares of VBLT opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares during the period. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.