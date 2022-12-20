VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in VeriSign by 14,979.7% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VeriSign by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,363,000 after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VRSN. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $200.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.29. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $3,041,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,648,794.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,370 shares of company stock worth $4,752,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.