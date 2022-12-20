Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.26

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.26 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.61). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 51.60 ($0.63), with a volume of 227,928 shares.

Vertu Motors Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £180.06 million and a P/E ratio of 430.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Vertu Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Vertu Motors’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

