VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.79.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in VICI Properties by 54.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,673,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

