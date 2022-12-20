Viking Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 17,085 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,041% compared to the typical volume of 798 call options.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VKTX. Maxim Group raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

