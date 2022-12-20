Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.73

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $7.42. Vince shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 5,223 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $97.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.
In related news, insider David Stefko sold 10,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $64,411.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,840.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
