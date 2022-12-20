Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.73

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $7.42. Vince shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 5,223 shares changing hands.

Vince Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $97.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Get Vince alerts:

Insider Activity at Vince

In related news, insider David Stefko sold 10,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $64,411.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,840.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vince

About Vince

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vince stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. ( NYSE:VNCE Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Vince as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Featured Articles

