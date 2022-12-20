Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 999,000 shares of company stock worth $33,943,190. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

