Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.52

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.44. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 319,069 shares trading hands.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Virtus Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 448,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

