Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.39

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and traded as low as $11.16. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 360,477 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

