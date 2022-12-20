Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.53

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and traded as high as $6.68. Virtus Total Return Fund shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 229,143 shares traded.

Virtus Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

Virtus Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Total Return Fund

About Virtus Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 277.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 605.3% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 525,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 450,608 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $6,323,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.