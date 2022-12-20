Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.53

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and traded as high as $6.68. Virtus Total Return Fund shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 229,143 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.61%.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
