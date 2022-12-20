Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.32. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.