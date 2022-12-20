Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Voya Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.