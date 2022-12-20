VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSEC shares. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

VSE stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.85. VSE has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $64.29.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.86 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VSE will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of VSE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 52,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 169.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 43,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in VSE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

