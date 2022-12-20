VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VTEX. Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of VTEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of VTEX to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.54.

VTEX opened at $3.27 on Monday. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 41.0% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,932 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 2,701.2% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285,808 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in VTEX by 19.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 667,849 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,396,000. Finally, Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in VTEX by 37.0% in the third quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

