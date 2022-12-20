VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VTEX. Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of VTEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of VTEX to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.54.
VTEX Trading Down 7.1 %
VTEX opened at $3.27 on Monday. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX
VTEX Company Profile
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VTEX (VTEX)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.