W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 44,265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,614,000 after acquiring an additional 520,556 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

