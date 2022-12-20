Walker Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,584 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $240.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

