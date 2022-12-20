Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/19/2022 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $203.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/19/2022 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $170.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $182.00 to $312.00.

12/19/2022 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $194.00.

12/19/2022 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $178.00 to $375.00.

12/1/2022 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 268.1 %

MDGL opened at $234.83 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $236.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 683.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after buying an additional 141,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.