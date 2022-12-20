Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/19/2022 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $203.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2022 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 12/19/2022 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $170.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2022 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $182.00 to $312.00.
- 12/19/2022 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $194.00.
- 12/19/2022 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $178.00 to $375.00.
- 12/1/2022 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 268.1 %
MDGL opened at $234.83 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $236.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.90.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
