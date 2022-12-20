Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,162,516.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $181,626.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,540.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,162,516.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,404,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,575,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 187,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $99.46 on Tuesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

