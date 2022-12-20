Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wix.com to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at $3,537,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $2,895,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 18.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Wix.com Company Profile

WIX stock opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $164.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.10.

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.