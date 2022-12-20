Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Sells $159,149.20 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $170.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.36 and a 200 day moving average of $156.16. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $280.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.