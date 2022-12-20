Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Douglas A. Robinson Sells 1,033 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $181,859.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,152,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Workday Stock Down 3.0 %

Workday stock opened at $170.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $280.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.16.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

