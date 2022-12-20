Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $505.14

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 505.14 ($6.14) and traded as low as GBX 415 ($5.04). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 423.20 ($5.14), with a volume of 120,699 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.90) to GBX 560 ($6.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised shares of Workspace Group to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 640 ($7.77) to GBX 520 ($6.32) in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Workspace Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £811.01 million and a P/E ratio of 497.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 423.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 505.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19.

Workspace Group Cuts Dividend

Workspace Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

