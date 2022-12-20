Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $505.14

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 505.14 ($6.14) and traded as low as GBX 415 ($5.04). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 423.20 ($5.14), with a volume of 120,699 shares traded.
WKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.90) to GBX 560 ($6.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised shares of Workspace Group to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 640 ($7.77) to GBX 520 ($6.32) in a report on Thursday, November 24th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £811.01 million and a P/E ratio of 497.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 423.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 505.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19.
Workspace Group Company Profile
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.
