Worth Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $240.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.