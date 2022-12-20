Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

