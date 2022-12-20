Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.54

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.54 and traded as low as $28.53. Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF shares last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 5,655 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

