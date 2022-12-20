Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

TSE:YRI opened at C$7.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.92. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.87 and a 12 month high of C$8.05.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$551.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

