Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Shares of ZBH opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

