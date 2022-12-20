Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.76

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and traded as high as $47.43. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 51,965 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $522.50.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.