10,052 Shares in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service grew its position in Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kanzhun by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at 19.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 15.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.32 and a beta of 0.12. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of 9.74 and a 52-week high of 37.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Kanzhun

Several analysts recently commented on BZ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.