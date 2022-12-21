10,785 Shares in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,973,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 493,801 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,509,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,835,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 719.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $227.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

