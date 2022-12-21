1,166 Shares in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,419,000 after acquiring an additional 182,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 330,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after purchasing an additional 135,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,099,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,171,000 after purchasing an additional 124,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 25.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,033,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after buying an additional 206,698 shares during the period.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.68 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

