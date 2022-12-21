13,165 Shares in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 398,233 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 388.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 110,685 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,427,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,757,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGW opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.