14,178 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

