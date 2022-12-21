179 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 179 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in TopBuild by 462.1% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,412,000 after buying an additional 990,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,808,000 after buying an additional 89,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE BLD opened at $154.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.46. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.61 and its 200 day moving average is $173.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.25.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

