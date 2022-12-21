180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.