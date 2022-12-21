203 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $761,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

