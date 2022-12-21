2,037 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.8% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.88. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $133.41.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

