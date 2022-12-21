21,312 Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 131,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 59.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. 23.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LAC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

NYSE LAC opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

