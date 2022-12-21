2,178 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Gpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 197,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Finally, Flower City Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,842,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $102.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day moving average of $102.91.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

