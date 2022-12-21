26,086 Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,136,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 692,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after acquiring an additional 690,213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,255,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RXRX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,160 shares in the company, valued at $691,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,160 shares in the company, valued at $691,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $173,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,462.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,496 shares of company stock worth $2,316,454. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RXRX stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

