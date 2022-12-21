323 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 234.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after buying an additional 287,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

