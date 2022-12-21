397 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
IUSG stock opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.86.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
