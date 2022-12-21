397 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.86.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.