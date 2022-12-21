433 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $156.73.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

