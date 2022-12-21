44 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,977.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,797.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,496,000 after buying an additional 1,108,340 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

