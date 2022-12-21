500 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Welltower by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Welltower by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,331,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,983,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 134,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.16, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.